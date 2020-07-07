Left Menu
NFL-Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year extension with Chiefs-ESPN

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:10 IST
NFL-Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year extension with Chiefs-ESPN

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year contract extension to stay with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs through 2031, ESPN reported on Monday.

The 24-year-old quarterback Mahomes, who was drafted 10th overall by Kansas City in 2017, led the Chiefs to Super Bowl victory in Miami in February, ending the team's 50-year title drought.

ESPN reported it was the richest contract in NFL history, though details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting By Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

