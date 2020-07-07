Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF cancels China Masters and Dutch Open due to coronavirus

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled the China Masters 2020 and Dutch Open 2020 as coronavirus continues to rage.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:15 IST
BWF cancels China Masters and Dutch Open due to coronavirus
BWF Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled the China Masters 2020 and Dutch Open 2020 as coronavirus continues to rage. "Two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments have been cancelled from the revamped BWF Tournament Calendar for the year - the Lingshui China Masters 2020 and YONEX Dutch Open 2020," the BWF said in an official statement.

The Dutch Open was slated to take place from October 6 to October 11 in Almere, Netherlands. "Badminton Netherlands announced the cancellation of their flagship tournament citing continued risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," BWF said.

The Lingshui China Masters 2020 was rescheduled twice previously from its original slot at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It was initially postponed until May and then moved again to 25-30 August 2020," the governing body said in a release.

In May, the apex body had announced a revised international calendar for the remainder of 2020. The badminton governing body had earlier frozen the world rankings and World Junior Rankings and had said that ranking lists issued on March 17 will be going to serve as a basis for entry and seeding into the next international tournaments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'At war time speed', China leads COVID-19 vaccine race

China is forging ahead in the race to develop a vaccine to help control the COVID-19 pandemic, with Sinovac Biotechs experimental vaccine set to become the countrys second and the worlds third to enter final stage testing later this month. ...

Russia opens criminal case against activist for failing to declare dual nationality

Russian investigators on Tuesday opened a criminal case against Pyotr Verzilov, an anti-Kremlin activist and associate of the Pussy Riot punk group, for having allegedly failed to declare his dual Canadian citizenship. The announcement came...

Swedish and Indian Health Ministers discuss cooperation in health, medicine field

The Swedish Minister for Health and Social Affairs Ms Lena Hallengren digitally called upon Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health Family Welfare to discuss co-operation in the field of health and medicine, here today.The two Health Mi...

Tourism activities banned in Karnataka's Kodagu after rise in COVID-19 cases

The Karnataka government on Tuesday banned all tourism activities in Kodagu district with immediate effect till further orders, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Anis Kanmani Joy said that all res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020