Liverpool's Neco Williams working hard to 'fight for a place'

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:40 IST
Liverpool's Neco Wiliams. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Neco Wiliams said that he is putting in the hard work in training to "fight for a place" in the team. After making his top-flight debut off the bench against Crystal Palace last month, Williams has since appeared as a substitute in the club's games versus Manchester City and Aston Villa. His fellow Academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold has firmly established himself as the Reds' senior right-back.

"Definitely - in training now as I'm playing I'm watching him (Alexander-Arnold), I'm taking things in and taking stuff that he does into my game," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying. "In training now I'm pushing. I'm pushing him and he's pushing me and it's nice to have a little battle because I'm trying to fight for a place and so are all the other lads, so there's nothing stopping us from trying to perform and putting in the hard work in training to fight for a place," he added.

Williams also expressed confidence in himself saying that if he continues to work hard, the manager Jurgen Klopp will give him some game time. "I just need to keep doing what I'm doing in training: keep improving, keep working hard, believe in myself and keep getting the minutes in. Because if I'm doing that then for sure, the boss will hopefully give me some game time and I'll show to everyone what I can do and what I'm capable of doing," he said.

Liverpool have already sealed this season's Premier League title. They have 89 points, 23 points ahead of the second-placed club, Manchester City. Liverpool will next take on Brighton on July 9. (ANI)

