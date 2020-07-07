ICC CEO lauds ECB's efforts in organising landmark series against West Indies

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has lauded England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its efforts in creating a bio-secure environment for the Test series against West Indies beginning on Wednesday. International cricket will return after 117 days as England and West Indies engage in a three-match series starting at the spectator-less Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Sporting activities were suspended globally in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants," Sawhney said in an ICC statement. Both teams are staying at the hotel which is a part of the Ageas Bowl stadium. The next two Tests will be held at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

"Exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and we are sure the excitement remains as high. "I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series," Sawhney added..