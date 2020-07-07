Left Menu
Eagles to 'evaluate the circumstances' after Jackson's anti-Semitic statement

Jackson published a string of derogatory social media posts over the Fourth of July weekend, one of which had an image of a page out of a book that included anti-Semitic quotes that were falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:42 IST
Eagles to 'evaluate the circumstances' after Jackson's anti-Semitic statement

A string of anti-Semitic quotes shared on the Twitter feed of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson over the weekend prompted the team to release a statement on its position Tuesday. Jackson has two years remaining on his contract with the Eagles. The 33-year-old has a $6.2 million base salary for this season and $8.2 million next season.

"We have spoken to DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. "We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action and promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.

"We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow." Jackson published a string of derogatory social media posts over the Fourth of July weekend, one of which had an image of a page out of a book that included anti-Semitic quotes that were falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson followed up with another post, saying "Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way I have no hatred in my heart towards no-one!! Equality Equality."

He then shared the same page with part of the excerpt scribbled out and this passage highlighted: "(They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." Jackson also shared two posts with images and praise of Louis Farrakhan, the controversial religious figure who once described Hitler as a great man.

--Field Level Media

