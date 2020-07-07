ICC Chief Executive thanks ECB for 'tireless efforts' as cricketing world gears for a return

With international cricket set to return to action, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Tuesday thanked England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their "tireless efforts" in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place for safety and security of participants. Cricket is set to resume on Wednesday following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. England will host West Indies for a three-match Test series, marking the resumption of international cricket.

"We are delighted at the resumption of international cricket with England taking on the West Indies in a Test series beginning tomorrow. I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants," ICC's official website quoted Sawhney as saying. "Exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and we are sure the excitement remains as high. I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series," he added.

However, due to the concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus, all the matches will be played behind closed doors. The second and third Test match between both the teams will begin from July 16 and July 24 respectively. (ANI)