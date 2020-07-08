Blockbuster deal gives Mahomes security, Chiefs flexibility

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has every reason to smile after signing the richest contract in North American sports history. While Mahomes now has security for his family -- and generations down the road -- after agreeing to a 12-year contract worth a possible $503 million, the 24-year-old also feels strongly that the Chiefs have enough flexibility to solidify a potential NFL dynasty.

"We can be a great team moving forward and I can have the security I want," Mahomes said Tuesday in a virtual news conference. "I can't wait to build this legacy not only on the field but off it." Mahomes will average a staggering $45 million per year, shattering the $35 million annual average of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

"We were able to get this contract done in the right way that not only gives me the security that I've always wanted but also allows opportunities for the team to be great around me the entire duration of my entire career," the former NFL MVP said. "And I have trust that things will get handled the right way as we go throughout this career and we will be in position to win a lot of football games and hopefully win a lot more championships as my career goes on."

Winning championships is the name of the game in the eyes of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. "He wanted to win and wanted to establish a dynasty," Veach said. "He's still growing and learning. He's hungry. He's special. At such a young age, he understands big-picture thinking."

Coach Andy Reid admittedly was in a festive mood on the heels of the deal that keeps Mahomes with the Chiefs into the 2031 season. "It's a win-win," Reid said Tuesday. "It's a win for the player. It's also a win for the team, the organization. So, I'm one happy guy. I put on my best Tommy Bahama for all of you today, just to celebrate this. This is a big day. It's an awesome thing."

Mahomes was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season. His deal surpasses the 12-year, $426.5 million contracts signed by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout in March 2019. At the time, Trout's contract was the largest ever in North America.

In his first 31 games with the Chiefs, Mahomes has a 24-7 record with 76 touchdown passes and 17 300-yard games.