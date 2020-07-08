Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Basketball-Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker calls league a leading voice for social justice

Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker, two-time WNBA MVP, said she is in the best shape in years and ready to start a new season of the women's basketball league that she believes can lead the U.S. sports world into a new era of social activism. "We are the majority of the minority - we're a league that's 80% African-American women, women of color...

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 01:39 IST
INTERVIEW-Basketball-Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker calls league a leading voice for social justice

Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker, two-time WNBA MVP, said she is in the best shape in years and ready to start a new season of the women's basketball league that she believes can lead the U.S. sports world into a new era of social activism.

"We are the majority of the minority - we're a league that's 80% African-American women, women of color... different ethnicities, (we) tackle sexual orientation – like, we literally check every box," Parker, who also has two Olympic gold medals, said in an interview as she prepared for her 13th professional season. "We're speaking from a platform of understanding as well as being representative of what everybody is trying to achieve," said Parker, who travels to Florida this week to participate in a WNBA season unlike any other: Without fans and with all games played at a Bradenton, Florida, "bubble" to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The WNBA also has pledged to dedicate this season to social justice, and its players have been among the most visible racial justice activists in the United States after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Parker recently appeared at a Women’s Sports Foundation livestream event discussing girls of color and Title IX, a U.S. federal law barring sex discrimination that provided a tremendous boost for women's sports.

The 34-year-old, who grew up idolizing the WNBA's now-defunct Houston Comets, has watched the landscape shift for women in sports. "The Houston Comets were really - other than the (1996) Atlanta Olympics - my first experience with following a women’s sports team," said Parker, the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft. She has played her entire career with the Sparks.

"To now see that that’s a normal thing for my child and my nieces and nephews – it really says a lot to how far women’s sports have come but also how far we have to go." She is eager to shred up the court after months away from competition, time spent focused on cardio and weights. She said her personal fitness is the best it has been in six years.

"I haven't really touched the ball but at this point it's kind of more so taking care of my body and making sure I'm right," said Parker, who hopes for another WNBA crown before she hangs up her sneakers. "You win a championship once and there's a lot of 'coulda, woulda, shouldas' - you know this could have gone this way and you might not be a champion. But if you do it twice," said Parker, "Nobody really can say anything." (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says received reports of U.S. formal withdrawal

The World Health Organization has received reports that the United States formally notified the U.N. Secretary General of its withdrawal from the WHO, it said on Tuesday, but has no further information at this stage.We have received reports...

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.Floridas coronavirus cases have soared in the last...

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020