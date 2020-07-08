Ravens QB Jackson cancels fan event in South Florida

Left Menu
NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has canceled his fan event that was scheduled to take place this weekend in his South Florida hometown. Jackson decided to cancel rather than turn people away, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The decision comes a day after Jackson promoted the two-day event, which was requiring guests to sign a waiver of liability.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 02:15 IST
NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has canceled his fan event that was scheduled to take place this weekend in his South Florida hometown. Jackson, who grew up in Pompano Beach, Fla., decided to nix "Funday with LJ" after the city imposed limits on attendance that were less than the amount of people who had already registered for the event. Jackson decided to cancel rather than turn people away, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The decision comes a day after Jackson promoted the two-day event, which was requiring guests to sign a waiver of liability. Face masks were also mandatory for adults. The flyer Jackson shared included events such as flag football, water games and water slides. The event was to take place in Broward County, a hotspot for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon, the county had more than 22,000 confirmed cases and more than 400 deaths, according to the Florida state health department.

--Field Level Media

