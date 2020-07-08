Soccer-Leipzig sign South Korea striker Hwang from Salzburg

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan from Salzburg on a five-year deal, the German Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday. The 24-year-old forward, who had been with Salzburg since January 2015, scored 16 goals and recorded 22 assists in 40 games in all competitions for the Austrian side this season.

Leipzig needed a striker to fill the void left by the departure of the club's record goalscorer Timo Werner, who secured a move to Chelsea after scoring 28 league goals this season. "Hwang Hee-chan fits our profile perfectly," Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche said in a statement.

"He can play anywhere in attack, on the wings or through the middle. He gives us even more flexibility, with his pace and movement. "Hwang Hee-chan had a brilliant season in Austria, impressing as a goalscorer and provider, and in the Champions League."

Hwang has played 32 times for South Korea, and was also part of the Olympic squad in 2016. "I'm really looking forward to the challenge of playing for Leipzig and in the Bundesliga," Hwang said.

"I'm joining a young club with ambitious goals and a team hungry for success. They're a great fit for me, as is their attacking style of football."