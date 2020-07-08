Left Menu
Development News Edition

2-time French Open finalist Soderling talks of mental health

Two-time French Open finalist Robin Soderling has written about his mental health in a social media post and revealed that he suffered from anxiety and panic attacks after playing professional tennis. He lost the 2009 French Open final to Roger Federer and the 2010 final to Nadal. "It's time to address mental illness amongst professional athletes," Soderling wrote, "and this time actually do something about it.".

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:49 IST
2-time French Open finalist Soderling talks of mental health

Two-time French Open finalist Robin Soderling has written about his mental health in a social media post and revealed that he suffered from anxiety and panic attacks after playing professional tennis. Soderling, who was the first man to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2009, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that he “just wanted to crawl out of (his) skin” in 2011, his last year on the tour.

"No one gives you information and tools on how you are supposed to handle the pressure both on and off the court," Soderling said. "How to take care of yourself mentally just as carefully as you're taking care of your body." Soderling has previously spoken of how mononucleosis, which can cause severe and persistent fatigue, stopped him from playing. He said he has battled anxiety and panic attacks since then. Soderling's last match on tour was a win over David Ferrer in the Swedish Open final.

"I feel good again, maybe even better than before," Soderling wrote. Soderling reached a career high ranking of No. 4 and won 10 tour-level titles. He lost the 2009 French Open final to Roger Federer and the 2010 final to Nadal.

"It's time to address mental illness amongst professional athletes," Soderling wrote, "and this time actually do something about it.".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Major Healthcare Federations Come Together to Review Private Sector Response to COVID, Discuss Ways to Overcome Challenges and Support National Efforts

New Delhi India, July 8 ANIBusinessWire India Cutting across the entire healthcare ecosystem, top leaders and representatives from major healthcare federations AHPI, FICCI, CII, NATHEALTH, ASSOCHAM, Indian Chamber of Commerce, PhD Chamber o...

South Africa re-appoints Hilton Moreeng as women's team head coach

Cricket South Africa CSA on Wednesday announced the re-appointment of Hilton Moreeng as the head coach of the Proteas womens team on a three-year deal. Moreeng led the South African side to the semi-finals of both the ICC Womens T20 World C...

Woman gets stranded in river waters in Jammu, rescued by SDRF, police

A woman was rescued by police and State Disaster Response Force SDRF after she was stuck on the banks of Tawi river in Jammu.She had gone to graze her cattle when the water level of the river suddenly rose, leaving her stranded.A team of SD...

Legal trouble for makers of movie 'Sadak 2'

A complaint has been filed in a Maharajganj court against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and actor Alia Bhatt for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Hindu community through a poster of their movie Sadak 2. The complaint has been fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020