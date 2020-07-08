Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hilton Moreeng gets three-year extension as South Africa women's coach

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday reappointed Hilton Moreeng as the head coach of the national women's team, extending his contract by another three years.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:26 IST
Hilton Moreeng gets three-year extension as South Africa women's coach

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday reappointed Hilton Moreeng as the head coach of the national women's team, extending his contract by another three years. The 42-year-old former wicketkeeper, who took up the role in 2012, had guided the women's team to the semi-finals of this T20 World Cup early this year.

"To be given the chance to work with the women's team again is an exciting opportunity. I want to thank Cricket South Africa for the confidence they've shown in me to be able to lead this talented group of cricketers into the next phase of their journey," Moreeng said in a statement. "When I first started, we had a number of young players with a lot of potential – now they've matured and have shown that they can compete with the best in the world. "The next step is to make sure we compete for a top-three world ranking with the aim of winning silverware for South Africa." Moreeng had also lead the team to the final four in the 2014 T20 World Cup and the 2017 World Cup.

With the 2021 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in New Zealand and South Africa, Moreeng has been given a longer rope. "Their recent performances in both white-ball formats have firmly established them as one of the top teams in the world as witnessed by their recent ODI tour to New Zealand and their performances against the world’s acknowledged leaders, Australia and England, at the recent T20 World Cup," CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said. "Hilton and Dané van Niekerk have formed an impressive leadership team for the Proteas and Hilton’s reappointment also means there will be consistency on the road ahead. The Proteas are now well positioned to bid for that World Cup." PTI ATK AT

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court rulings due Thursday on Trump financial records cases

The U.S. Supreme Court is due on Thursday to rule on President Donald Trumps bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor.The court announced on Wedne...

Australian politician resigns after leaking virus data

A New Zealand politician has resigned after admitting he leaked the names of coronavirus patients to news media. Conservative opposition lawmaker Hamish Walker said Wednesday he was sorry for his actions and was withdrawing his candidacy fo...

UPDATE 1-German debt yields near 1-week lows before EU meeting

German government bond yields slipped towards a one-week low on Wednesday as weaker global stock markets prompted a bout of risk aversion after a rally in risky assets in recent weeks. With little important economic data on the calendar, bo...

Will Song Joong-Ki return on small screen with Vincenzo, know more on Space Sweepers, Bogota

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are always on the headlines, mainly due to their divorce almost a year back. They together continue to dominate the South Korean entertainment industry despite their legal split. Or you can say, they continue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020