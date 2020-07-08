Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Pelicans' Gentry cleared for NBA restart

Bzdelik, 67, won't travel after consulting with team physicians, and McMillan will stay back to help care for his newborn son, a team source told ESPN. The Pelicans are slated to resume the season on July 30 against the Utah Jazz.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:22 IST
Report: Pelicans' Gentry cleared for NBA restart

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has been cleared to travel with his team to Florida for the NBA's restart to the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Gentry, 65, had been one of the league staff members undergoing further scrutiny before play resumes at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Health officials have stated that people 65 and older are particularly susceptible to severe symptoms if they contract the coronavirus. Two other NBA head coaches fall in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high-risk category: the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, 71, and the 69-year old Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets.

While Gentry appears ready to travel, New Orleans will be without associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik and assistant Jamelle McMillan. Bzdelik, 67, won't travel after consulting with team physicians, and McMillan will stay back to help care for his newborn son, a team source told ESPN.

The Pelicans are slated to resume the season on July 30 against the Utah Jazz. New Orleans (28-36) is 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold the final Western Conference playoff spot. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Diggs on season: 'I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs admitted that he has concerns about how the NFL will proceed as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Diggs, 26, proclaimed his love for football in a series of tweets Tuesday before add...

China retreated as India put diplomatic pressure on it over Galwan Valley face-off: VK Singh

Union Minister VK Singh on Wednesday said India put diplomatic pressure on China over the Galwan Valley standoff due to which it had to retreat. As a diplomatic strategy, we put pressure on China, due to which it had to retreat from Galwan ...

BCCI case: CAG moves SC, seeks modification of July 2016 directive

The Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its 2016 order and to enable it to annually or biennially undertake financial, compliance and performance audit of the BCCI and state cricket associ...

Germany's Merkel: Pandemic highlights limits of populism

The coronavirus pandemic is showing the limits of fact-denying populism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, as she urged European Union countries to quickly agree on a major economic recovery package and deprive nationalists of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020