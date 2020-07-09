Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLS-Players raise fists, take a knee prior to return match

Wednesday's MLS match, held inside the so-called "bubble" at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex, marked the first North American professional men's sports league to return to action since the pandemic upended the sports calendar in mid-March. Players in the National Women's Soccer League took a knee during the playing of the anthem before the first game of their tournament in Utah last month and players in England's Premier League have also adopted the gesture since Floyd's death.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 07:00 IST
MLS-Players raise fists, take a knee prior to return match

Players from the Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF raised their right fists and took a knee before the league's first match in four months on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter social justice movement. Some players wore t-shirts over their jerseys with the words "Black and Proud" and "Silence is Violence" before the match, and both team's starting players as well as the referees took a knee just before kickoff of the first game of the 'MLS is Back' tournament near Orlando.

The kneeling protest was popularized by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, and the gesture has again gained steam after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Floyd's death set off a wave of protests across the U.S. and beyond against systemic racism and police brutality.

The raised fist mirrors the protest against racial inequality by Americans John Carlos and Tommie Smith from the podium of the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. Kaepernick's protest came during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, but the song was not played on Wednesday and will not be during the tournament because the games are being played in empty stadiums, a measure to slow the spread of coronavirus.

MLS players have also launched Black Players for Change, an organization that aims to make MLS more inclusive and elevate and amplify the voices of the Black community. Wednesday's MLS match, held inside the so-called "bubble" at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex, marked the first North American professional men's sports league to return to action since the pandemic upended the sports calendar in mid-March.

Players in the National Women's Soccer League took a knee during the playing of the anthem before the first game of their tournament in Utah last month and players in England's Premier League have also adopted the gesture since Floyd's death.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Padres INF Mateo tests positive for coronavirus

The San Diego Padres said Wednesday that recently acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo has tested positive for coronavirus. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Mateo is experiencing symptoms, including loss of smell, and is currently in self...

BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients

BJP has demanded the Telangana government to take immediate decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals for allegedly fleecing COVID-19 patients in the guise of treatment. Telangana State Government should immediately take decisive ...

Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council

With battle lines shifting, foreign interference growing, thousands fleeing their homes and COVID-19 cases on the rise, time is running out for bringing a peaceful end to the conflict in Libya, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says.Briefin...

Mexico posts new case record to overtake Spain; official says virus 'slowing'

Mexico on Wednesday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 infections, overtaking Spain to register the worlds eighth highest case count, according to a Reuters tally.Despite the soaring figures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020