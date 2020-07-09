Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour

He had informed that the company had offered only 35 to 40 per cent of the amount it had earlier paid to the board in their last contract. Pakistan is set to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals in their tour of England.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:02 IST
Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Struggling to find a main sponsor for the national team, Pakistan cricketers will be sporting the logo of the Shahid Afridi Foundation on their jerseys during the upcoming series against England. "We're delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour," former skipper Afridi tweeted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic A well-placed source in the PCB said that negotiations were continuing with the one multi-national beverage company, which had shown interest in signing a new team logo sponsorship deal but had offered an amount far below the expectations of the board's marketing pundits. He had informed that the company had offered only 35 to 40 per cent of the amount it had earlier paid to the board in their last contract.

Pakistan is set to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals in their tour of England. The first Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5 to 9, followed by remaining two matches in Southampton on August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

All the T20s between Pakistan and England will be played at Old Trafford on August 28 and 30 and September 1..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Australia to release most from COVID-19 high-rise lockdown despite surge

Australias second-most populous state will relax restrictions on many of the 3,000 people locked down in nine public-housing towers despite surging numbers of COVID-19 cases, state premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday.Victoria state on S...

Rajnath Singh dedicates six major bridges to nation in Jammu and Kashmir

Ushering in a new revolution in the connectivity of roads and bridges in sensitive border areas close to the International Border IB and Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh dedicated six major bridges ...

HC asks DU to explain how it proposes to conduct exams -- online, off-line or both.

HC asks DU to explain how it proposes to conduct exams -- online, off-line or both....

Pressure is mounting on Ferrari after one race of F1 season

Ferrari is under pressure after just one race of the Formula One season and scrambling to push through aerodynamic improvements in time for Sundays Styrian Grand Prix. Instead of closing the gap to front-runner Mercedes this season, Ferrari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020