Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pressure is mounting on Ferrari after one race of F1 season

Ferrari failed in qualifying at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc only seventh — having taken the most pole positions in 2019 — and Sebastian Vettel a dismal 11th. Leclerc's second-place finish in that race was more about his composure amid crashes than the car's speed.

PTI | Spielberg | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:33 IST
Pressure is mounting on Ferrari after one race of F1 season
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Ferrari is under pressure after just one race of the Formula One season and scrambling to push through aerodynamic improvements in time for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix. Instead of closing the gap to front-runner Mercedes this season, Ferrari's SF1000 car looks slower than last year and is also in danger of slipping behind other teams.

"The SF1000 didn't measure up, even compared to expectations," was Ferrari's blunt assessment. Ferrari failed in qualifying at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc only seventh — having taken the most pole positions in 2019 — and Sebastian Vettel a dismal 11th.

Leclerc's second-place finish in that race was more about his composure amid crashes than the car's speed. Vettel, who finished 10th, was so irked about lack of balance he called the car undriveable. It means that Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is facing increasing pressure, given that the team was already way behind Mercedes in the drivers' and constructors' titles in 2019.

His decision making also faced scrutiny after a sudden change of strategy, three days before the first practice session in Austria. He announced a different direction in terms of aerodynamic development, which effectively meant there could not be any car upgrades until the third race in Hungary next week.

But then hierarchy intervened. Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri felt it was necessary to stop slipping back further and some of the aerodynamic package — scheduled for Hungary —will be introduced in Austria.

"This is certainly not the grid position that a team like Ferrari should have and we have to respond immediately," Camilleri said. "It's clear that we have to improve on all fronts." This weekend's race is the second of eight races during a hectic 10-week European swing. The GP itself is changing names yet is still being held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg — surrounded by the Styrian mountains it is now being named after.

Different name, same objective for Red Bull driver Alexander Albon. While Lando Norris secured his first career podium last weekend — the youngest British driver ever to do so in F1 at the age of 20 — Albon narrowly missed out on a first podium for the second time in three races.

Both times Hamilton was directly involved. With a few laps left last Sunday it was Albon was on better tires than Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who won the race.

Albon made a hasty but clean move on the outside Hamilton, who appeared to slightly nudge his car left against Albon's passing wheel. Albon span off track while Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty, moving him from second to fourth. Last November in Brazil, in the penultimate race of 2019, they chased second place on the second-last lap. Hamilton tried to pass Albon on the inside and clipped his car, sending Albon spinning down to 14th.

Albon was frustrated after Sunday's race, which proved doubly disheartening for Red Bull as Max Verstappen retired early when in second place. But team principal Christian Horner sees cause for optimism.

"I believe the potential is there to fight Mercedes. Perhaps not over a single lap but over the course of the season," he said. "Our race pace looked pretty decent with Max and Alex, so I think we've got the basis of a good car." It remains uncertain whether drivers will again take the knee in support of racial equality on Sunday. Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt last time, when 14 of the 20 drivers took the knee. "I want people to feel excited to be a part of the change," Hamilton said. "To me it was an emotional and poignant chapter in the progress of making F1 a more diverse and inclusive sport."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after further gains for major US tech stocks. London and Frankfurt gained at the opening while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong and Australia closed higher.US stocks have recovered m...

Sebi plans to rope in agency to revamp IT network, communication systems 

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to hire an agency to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems. Besides, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi is planning to have a centralised control over its network and I...

FEATURE-Afghan women spin new careers by reviving ancient Silk Road crafts

Once an important Silk Road trading hub, the Afghan city of Herat has long been a cultural centre, but decades of war have ravaged its ancient traditional crafts.Now thousands of women are returning to the ancient practices, seeking to revi...

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020