China cancels all international sports events for the year
China says it will not stage any international sports for the rest of the year, apart from trials for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou. The General Administration of Sports cited “science and order” in issuing its plan to proceed on Thursday.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:57 IST
China says it will not stage any international sports for the rest of the year, apart from trials for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou. The order from the General Administration of Sports affects at least six WTA tennis events, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in November. China also has four ATP tournaments lined up.
China has largely contained local transmission of the coronavirus but remains on guard for imported cases. The General Administration of Sports cited “science and order” in issuing its plan to proceed on Thursday.
