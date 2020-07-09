Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hussain wants ICC to change its 'bad light' laws

The officials on Wednesday were forced to call off the opening day of the first Test between England and the West Indies due to bad light and rain which saw only 17.4 overs being bowled. ICC leaves it "solely for the umpires together to decide" whether bad light mean that "it would be dangerous or unreasonable for play to take place." Hussain, who has scored 5764 runs in 96 Tests for England, feels perhaps the umpires can keep the players on the ground longer even if light might be considered poor.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:32 IST
Hussain wants ICC to change its 'bad light' laws

Former England captain Nasser Hussain wants the ICC to revisit its regulations related to bad light which has affected Test matches over the years. The officials on Wednesday were forced to call off the opening day of the first Test between England and the West Indies due to bad light and rain which saw only 17.4 overs being bowled.

ICC leaves it "solely for the umpires together to decide" whether bad light mean that "it would be dangerous or unreasonable for play to take place." Hussain, who has scored 5764 runs in 96 Tests for England, feels perhaps the umpires can keep the players on the ground longer even if light might be considered poor. "It's one thing you have to try and explain to somebody new to the game. You spend a lot of money on lights, turn the lights on and go off for light. On this occasion, they've gone off for rain. It is something eventually that I'd like the ICC to change really," Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket.

"They might say 'You're a retired player' and (talk about) stats, but look at that, the lights are on. If it wasn't raining now, maybe the players could buy into the fact that the game needs to keep selling itself and if you can stay on, do stay on." The bad light laws have come for criticism in the past. In 2013 Ashes series, chasing a target of 227, England required 21 off 24 balls with five wickets in hand when play was halted by the umpires due to bad light. The bad light laws were again brought into question during the India vs Australia match at SCG in January last year when umpires called off play on the fourth day after ruling that light was poor to continue.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

Tiger Woods announced on Thursday that he will compete at next weeks Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, the 15-times major champions first PGA Tour event in five months. Im looking forward to playing in the MemorialGolf next week, Woods s...

Kanpur Encounter Case: Gangster Vikas Dubey handed over to UP police

Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh police handed him over to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening, a senior official said. A police team from Uttar Pradesh cam...

Seshasayee Paper suspends ops at Tirunelveli unit

Chennai, Jul 9 PTI Paper manufacturer Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd has suspended operations at its facility in Tirunelveli after some employees contracted the COVID-19 virus infection, the company said on Thursday. ..we hereby inform tha...

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutors demand for President Donald Trumps tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump. The court ruled 7-2 in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020