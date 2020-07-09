Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edelman invites DeSean Jackson to Holocaust museum

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has invited DeSean Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., after the Philadelphia Eagles wideout made anti-Semitic social media posts.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:42 IST
Edelman invites DeSean Jackson to Holocaust museum

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has invited DeSean Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., after the Philadelphia Eagles wideout made anti-Semitic social media posts. Jackson, 33, issued two apologies on Tuesday after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and his admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media.

Edelman, who is Jewish, addressed his feelings in an Instagram video post on Thursday morning. "I have seen DeSean play in his career, make outstanding football plays, we've communicated over social media. I've got nothing but respect for his game. I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation," Edelman said.

"I am proud of my Jewish heritage, and for me, it is not just about religion. It's about community and culture as well. I am unusual because I didn't identify as Jewish until later in my life. Whenever I encountered hatred, it never really felt like it was aimed at me. It was only after I was part of this community that I learned how destructive hate is. Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It's rooted in ignorance and fear." Edelman, 34, offered to join Jackson for a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, also in Washington, D.C., if he accepts his offer.

"I don't want to distract from how important the Black Lives Matter movement is, and how we need to stay behind it. I think the Black and Jewish communities have a lot of similarities," Edelman said in the video. "One unfortunate similarity is that they are both attacked by the ignorant and the hateful. It's really hard to see the challenges a community can face when you're not part of it. So what we need to do is, we need to listen. We need to learn. We need to act. We need to have these uncomfortable conversations if we're going to have real change."

Edelman admitted in the video that he was the target of an Anti-Semitic slur during an NFL game in 2011. Edelman, who was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, caught 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He ranks second in Patriots history in career receptions (599) and No. 4 in receiving yards (6,507).

The Eagles brought back Jackson via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2019. A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Eagles (2008-13), catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games. Jackson has recorded 598 receptions for 10,420 yards and 55 touchdowns in 156 career games with the Eagles, Washington Redskins (2014-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr 'urged' him to resign

The ousted US attorney who was leading investigations into President Donald Trumps allies told the House Judiciary panel on Thursday that Attorney General William Barr repeatedly urged him to resign in a hastily arranged meeting that sheds ...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen, 53, was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to his lawyer, Jeffre...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen, 53, was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible exposure to the nov...

Italy bans entry from 13 countries due to coronavirus fears

Italy on Thursday banned entry to people coming from 13 countries that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections. The list compiled by the health ministry comprises Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020