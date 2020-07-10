Gyanendro Ningombam named as Hockey India's officiating president

Gyanendro Ningombam was named as the officiating president of Hockey India in an Executive Board meeting held on Friday. The decision followed the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, who stepped down from the position on July 07, citing family commitments.

"In the Hockey India Emergent Executive Board meeting convened today where the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was accepted, the Hockey India Executive Board under the Rules & Regulations of the Hockey India Constitution subsequently nominated and approved Hockey India's Senior Vice President Gyanendro Ningombam as the new Officiating President," Hockey India said in a statement. Before taking over the mantle in 2018, Ahmad served the National Governing body in the capacity of Secretary General. Under his presidentship, Hockey India went on to successfully host the prestigious FIH Men's World Cup in 2018 as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 where both the men and women national teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ningombam has been associated with Manipur Hockey for several years and was instrumental in supporting talented players and the development of the sport at the grassroots level. He also served as the Editor of Meeyam, an evening daily newspaper in Manipur. Ningombam has earlier served Manipur Hockey as its Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2014 pursuant to which he was elected as vice-president of Manipur Hockey from 2014- 2018. (ANI)