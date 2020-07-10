Ratinderpal Singh Mann appointed senior vp of Chandigarh Olympic body

Ratinderpal Singh Mann, also known as Ricky, was on Friday appointed senior vice-president of the Chandigarh Olympic Association. Ricky, chairman of market committee Patiala, was appointed by its president Amarinder Singh Bazaz, an association release said.

"I will work for the promotion and welfare of sports," Ricky said on his appointment. Punjab MLA and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi is the life president of Chandigarh Olympic Association.