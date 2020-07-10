Left Menu
ATK Mohun Bagan retain iconic green and maroon jersey

Keeping alive the club's 131-year-old legacy, ATK Mohun Bagan board of directors on Friday decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey and the sailing boat logo. The new entity, 'ATK Mohun Bagan FC', holds vast potential for not just West Bengal or Indian football but internationally too, as we endeavour to establish Indian clubs as strong players in AFC competitions," Ambani was quoted saying by ISL Media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:47 IST
Keeping alive the club's 131-year-old legacy, ATK Mohun Bagan board of directors on Friday decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey and the sailing boat logo. The new entity will be known as ATK Mohun Bagan and the Mariners' historic 'sailing boat' logo will also remain barring the addition of ATK, which has acquired an 80 per cent stake in the century old club.

"The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved. The logo retains its essence," the merged entity said in a statement. "The addition of ATK within the logo ensures that the fast growing and passionate following built on a short but highly successful period is also being carried forward," he said. The club also announced its plans to build a world class football academy in Bengal and to refurbish the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home games are held there.

"Mohun Bagan have been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football," principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said. "We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved.

"My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world class team which earns its place in the international circuit." Steps are being taken to ensure that ATK Mohun Bagan gets access to the best infrastructure and training facilities to compete in the international arena, it added. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is a co-owner of ATK and a director of the board, also attended the virtual meeting lasting less than 30 minutes.

"I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history," the former India captain said. Welcoming Mohun Bagan to into the ISL, founder & chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) Nita Ambani said the new entity holds vast potential for not just West Bengal or Indian football but internationally.

"The coming together of these two heavyweights marks a momentous chapter in the history of Indian sports. The new entity, 'ATK Mohun Bagan FC', holds vast potential for not just West Bengal or Indian football but internationally too, as we endeavour to establish Indian clubs as strong players in AFC competitions," Ambani was quoted saying by ISL Media. ATK, who had announced the merger in January this year, won a record third ISL title this season beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the final in March.

Mohun Bagan on the other hand won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like Dempo, Mohun Bagan have been India champions five times since the National League began in 1996-97.

Mohun Bagan directors Srinjoy Bose and Debashis Dutta said they're delighted that the Board agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the 'Pal Tola Nauka' (sailing boat) image. "These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe. The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on," they stated.

"We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the Board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football . In one sentence this avtaar will be glorious past, vibrant future." The meeting was also attended by ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra the other directors of the Board..

