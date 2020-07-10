Left Menu
Cristiano Ronaldo could face former club Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

The UEFA Champions League draw which were announced on Friday has brought up the prospect of Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo playing against his former club, Real Madrid, in the quarter-finals.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:46 IST
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo . Image Credit: ANI

The UEFA Champions League draw which were announced on Friday has brought up the prospect of Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo playing against his former club, Real Madrid, in the quarter-finals. If Juventus managed to defeat Lyon in their UEFA Champions League Last 16 second-leg, the Bianconeri will play the winner of Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The draw for quarter-final and semi-final of the competition was made on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. Quarter-final draw:

1. Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA) 2. Leipzig (GER) vs Atletico (ESP)

3. Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern Munchen (GER) 4. Atalanta (ITA) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Semi-final draw: 1. Winner quarter-final 1 vs winner quarter-final 3

2. Winner quarter-final 2 vs winner quarter-final 4 This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

Dates: 7-8 August: Round of 16 second-legs (home teams' stadiums)

12-15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon) 18-19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon). (ANI)

