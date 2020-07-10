Left Menu
PCB advises Danish Kaneria to approach ECB if willing to play domestic cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday 'advised' Danish Kaneria to approach England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) if he wants to play domestic cricket.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:31 IST
Danish Kaneria . Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday 'advised' Danish Kaneria to approach England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) if he wants to play domestic cricket. PCB said the board was approached by Kaneria and after carefully reviewing and studying the request, it has responded to the cricketer.

"You were banned for life by the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission after it was established that you had 'knowingly induced or encouraged Mervyn Westfield not to perform on his merits in the Durham match'," PCB said in a statement. "You subsequently challenged the decision before the Appeal Panel of the Cricket Disciplinary Commission, which was upheld. Then, you appealed before a commercial bench of the High Court in London, which was dismissed. Then, you appealed before the Court of Appeal (Civil Division), which was rejected," it added.

Kaneria was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex and was banned from the sport. Last month, he had appealed to the PCB, seeking permission to play domestic cricket. Kaneria had said he has requested PCB to write to International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Chairman to allow him to play in domestic cricket.

PCB said that its rehabilitation programme is offered to players upon the conclusion of the respective periods of ineligibility and "not for players who are serving life bans". "The life ban was imposed by the ECB and upheld by all ICC Members as per Article 9 of the ICC/PCB Anti-Corruption Code, and the only way it could have been overturned was by way of appeal, an avenue which has already been explored," PCB said.

Pakistan's cricket governing body then concluded its response saying that "As such, you are advised to approach the ECB as per Article 6.8 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code." (ANI)

