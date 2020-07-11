Ex-QB Cunningham becomes Raiders' team chaplain

Randall Cunningham, who starred at UNLV, will serve as the team chaplain for the Las Vegas Raiders. "What a great group of people Mark Davis and Jon Gruden have put together," Cunningham told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. "I have a responsibility to look after these guys in this town and I accept that responsibility."

Cunningham, 57, played quarterback and was the punter at UNLV from 1982-84. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the second round of the 1985 NFL Draft and he became a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He quarterbacked the Eagles from 1985-95, then retired but returned to the NFL with Minnesota in 1997. The following season, he started 14 games for the Vikings, went 13-1, and was named a first-team All-Pro. He ended his career in 2001 after brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Cunningham was ordained as a pastor in 2004. He leads Remnant Ministries in Las Vegas. Former Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman, also an ordained minister, was the chaplain before the team's move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

--Field Level Media