White Sox RHP Kopech opts out of 2020 season

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech has opted out of the 2020 season, the team announced on Friday. Chicago also placed standout third baseman Yoan Moncada and right-hander Jose Ruiz on the 10-day injured list without specifying a reason. The White Sox announced on Sunday that two players tested positive for coronavirus, and the identities haven't been revealed.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 06:08 IST
White Sox RHP Kopech opts out of 2020 season

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech has opted out of the 2020 season, the team announced on Friday. The 24-year-old Kopech missed the beginning of summer camp due to what the club said was a personal matter.

"Michael Kopech has informed us of his decision to not participate in the 2020 season," general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive. "We will work with Michael to assure his development continues throughout 2020, and we look forward to welcoming him back into our clubhouse for the 2021 season."

The highly regarded Kopech missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2018. He went 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts prior to the injury. Chicago also placed standout third baseman Yoan Moncada and right-hander Jose Ruiz on the 10-day injured list without specifying a reason.

The White Sox announced on Sunday that two players tested positive for coronavirus, and the identities haven't been revealed. Moncada and Kopech were two of four players acquired from Boston when the White Sox traded left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox following the 2016 season.

Kopech is the 10th major league player to opt out of the upcoming 60-game season. Among the others are San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander David Price, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and two Atlanta Braves -- right-hander Felix Hernandez and outfielder Nick Markakis. --Field Level Media

