Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 crisis: Ace Indian athlete Dutee Chand wants to sell car to meet training expenses for Olympics

Ace Indian athlete Dutee Chand is facing a shortage of funds due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to the next year and is planning to sell her car to meet the expense of her training.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:58 IST
COVID-19 crisis: Ace Indian athlete Dutee Chand wants to sell car to meet training expenses for Olympics
Ace Indian athlete Dutee Chand. Image Credit: ANI

Ace Indian athlete Dutee Chand is facing a shortage of funds due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to the next year and is planning to sell her car to meet the expense of her training. The player has spent all her allotted money given by the state government and sponsors for training as the scheduled Olympics has been shifted to a new date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Training is going quite good so far, I have been training here in Bhuvneshwar. Earlier, there was no problem related to funds for training as Tokyo Olympics were coming up and our state government conferred me, but because of coronavirus the Olympics were postponed and I had spent the money which was given to me by the sponsors. Now, I need money for training, I need new sponsors but because of coronavirus I am finding it difficult to find them. Now I have decided to sell my car to arrange funds," Chand told ANI. Chand, who has been recently nominated for the Arjuna Award 2020, said COVID-19 has impacted heavily on sports and sponsors are not willing to support her at this time.

"The government itself doesn't have money right now because or coronavirus so it doesn't look good if I ask money from them. Coronavirus has impacted all of us, when there is no competition, no one is willing to sponsor us, we are all at loss, these are troublesome times," said two-time Asian Games silver medalist. The 24-year-old sprinter will take around seven months to regain her best fitness level.

"All those who were training at hostels have been hit the hardest. All athletes will be impacted because of coronavirus, Olympics have been postponed by one year, all athletes will be impacted, lockdown made all of us stay at home, it will take 6-7 months to reach my best fitness levels," she added. On May 25, Chand resumed her training at Kalinga Stadium after a two-month break due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

She has less than a year to board the Tokyo bound plane as new qualification period deadline is June 29, 2021, and the International Federations can define their own qualification period deadlines prior to this date. The revised final sport entries deadline has now been set at July 5, 2021.

This is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed, and now the event will be held from July 23- August 8 next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...

More COVID-19 cases in Syria's overcrowded rebel enclave

At least two doctors in Syrias opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a monitoring group on Saturday, raising the total number of cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave to three. The Syrian oppositio...

Railways to convert 503 coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients in Delhi-NCR

In a bid to provide additional healthcare facilities to Delhi-NCR residents to combat coronavirus, Northern Railways will provide 503 isolation coaches to be used as COVID-19 wards. These isolation coaches, which will have around 8,048 beds...

King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan's Phone’ adaptation in the works at Netflix, Murphy and Blum to produce

Netflix has teamed up with producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum for a feature adaptation of the celebrated author Stephen Kings short story Mr. Harrigans Phone. The short story is part of Kings recent collection of novellas If It Bleeds.Acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020