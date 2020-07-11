Left Menu
High performance programs key to producing champions: Bindra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:03 IST
Abhinav Bindra (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

India's only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Saturday stressed the importance of high-performance programs for producing champions in a "structured and accountable format". "Champions have to be built through systems and processes," said Bindra during the online launch of the High-Performance leadership program organized by ELMS Sports Foundation and Abhinav Bindra Foundation.

"It requires a detailed and relentless pursuit of greatness. At the end of the day, when every athlete has been trained to the hilt, it is the small things that separate the good from the excellent." Talking about the High-Performance leadership program, Bindra said it is an "initiative linked at creating advocates and architects of High-Performance Sport in the country, laying the groundwork for a robust Indian sports ecosystem that continuously generates champions by design and not by chance. "High-Performance sport is simply attention to detail in recruiting, training, and creating champions in a structured and accountable format," the ace shooter said.

Over 50 participants from across the country have been nominated for this course, which will be attended by leaders from the SAI, state governments, national sports federations, and private sector enterprises. "High performance has been a possibility not just because of great athletes and coaches but also due to sports leaders. These leaders not only created an athlete-centric approach but also executed plans with perfection," Bindra said. "...we need to innovate to meet the evolution of Indian Sport and take it to a higher level of performance and success. This is only possible if work is done to empower institutions and people involved in influencing the way Sport is developing in India." Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, DGP Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sandip Pradhan, ELMS Foundation's promoter Vita Dani, and celebrated Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand were also part of the launch program.

Rijiju said: "We just want medals and results but there is no collective national effort which can yield results... How will we move forward until and unless we have a course structured for athletes as well as administrators." Talking about the significance of the program, co-promoter of ELMS Foundation Vita Dani said: "This program aims to create high-performance sports administrators, who can lead and create one of the world's best sports ecosystem in India. "It is our hope that leaders passing out of this program will become catalysts in India's journey to becoming a global sporting power."

