Coaches helped in organising tuitions: Footballer Sai Sankhe after scoring 96.2 pc in Class 10 boards

After scoring 96.2 per cent in her ICSE Class 10 examinations, Indian women footballer Sai Sankhe gave the credit of her success to her coaches, stating that they were very supportive as they helped in organising tuitions for the players.

Updated: 11-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:22 IST
Sai Sankhe (Image: Indian Football Team's twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After scoring 96.2 per cent in her ICSE Class 10 examinations, Indian women footballer Sai Sankhe gave the credit of her success to her coaches, stating that they were very supportive as they helped in organising tuitions for the players. "Our coaches in the team were really supportive and stressed on how important education is for all of us. They really helped us and organised tuitions for us as well. We couldn't have asked for more," AIFF quoted Sai as saying.

"The tuitions started in November itself and we had them for three months. In the evenings, you could study any subject you want and the teacher was there to help you. I used to study history and geography in those tuitions because those are subjects I hadn't much," she added. The 15-year-old striker, who hails from Mumbai, said her school teachers helped her during the studies and her family was very supportive.

"I had great support from my school (Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu), which allowed me to just go and play as they granted the required leaves. The teachers helped me with my studies. The support of my family has also been absolutely wonderful. My parents would often tell me to work hard and give my best without worrying about the marks," said Sai. Sai's mother Ashwini Sankhe said that if a child is determined to excel in both academics and sports, it is very much possible.

"During exam time, we told her that we will be happy with whatever you score and that you should do your best. We tried to be supportive and saw that she was competitive and wanted to do well herself," said Sai's mother. (ANI)

