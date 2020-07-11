Ravens favoured winning all 16 games in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens are favoured in all 16 games for the upcoming season, according to the point spreads listed at Caesars Sportsbook. The closest games for the defending AFC North champions are 2.5-point spreads at home against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Sept. 28, and at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Baltimore won its last 12 regular-season games in 2019 to finish with a 14-2 record, the best in franchise history. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's unanimous Most Valuable Player last season, leads an offence that returns all but one starter.

