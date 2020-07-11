Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. "They don't sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that their best pass-catcher will be locked up long term," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They expect he'll play this year on the tag, sort of a feeling-out period for both parties.

"... They still consider him one of the best wide receivers when healthy. They know he's ready to go right now and finally healed up. Maybe a one-year tag is best for both parties." Green, who turns 32 on July 31, missed the entire 2019 season following ankle surgery.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has played in 111 games (all starts) since the Bengals made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has caught 602 passes for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns. Green signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Bengals in 2015. He would earn about $18 million on the franchise tag in 2020.

--Field Level Media