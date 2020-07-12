Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres release INF Dozier

Dozier has a .245 career average with 192 homers and 561 RBIs in 1,137 games with the Minnesota Twins (2012-18), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018) and Nationals. He was an American League All-Star for the Twins in 2015 and established career bests of 42 homers and 99 RBIs in 2016. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 05:52 IST
Padres release INF Dozier

The San Diego Padres released veteran infielder Brian Dozier on Saturday. After signing a minor-league deal with the Padres in February, Dozier wasn't part of San Diego's player pool for the restart of camp and reportedly had an opt-out date upcoming.

Dozier, 33, batted .238 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 135 games for the World Series champion Washington Nationals last season. Dozier has a .245 career average with 192 homers and 561 RBIs in 1,137 games with the Minnesota Twins (2012-18), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018) and Nationals.

He was an American League All-Star for the Twins in 2015 and established career bests of 42 homers and 99 RBIs in 2016. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen says NZ owes Australia nothing

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged his former employers to be strong in their negotiations over the future of Super Rugby and that New Zealand Rugby owed trans-Tasman neighbours Australia no favours. Tensions between the organis...

Green among latest four players to opt out

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mike Green, Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi, Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak and Boston Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer will not be rejoining their teams for the NHLs Return to Play initiative. The...

Leonard serving quarantine after joining Clippers in Orlando

Kawhi Leonard has arrived in Florida and is serving his quarantine protocol, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday. Leonard was excused from making the trip with the team earlier in the week to attend to a family matter.Rivers...

Mali opposition says more leaders arrested after mass protest

Malis opposition coalition said security forces detained two leaders of anti-government protests and raided its headquarters on Saturday following violent demonstrations against the president in the capital.Simmering tensions saw small grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020