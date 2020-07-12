Sports News Roundup: NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19; NHL clubs ordered not to release COVID-19 or injury info and more

Left Menu
NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19 League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. Edmonton, the provincial capital and home to the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, will be a hub city with Toronto when games resume starting on Aug. 1, the first since the league suspended the season in March.

Updated: 12-07-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. "There are unknown effects it has on lung capacity, unknown effects it has on cardiac health," one general manager of a team entering the NBA bubble told ESPN on the condition of anonymity.

League committed to playing full 2020-2021 season, Bettman says

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Saturday the league remained committed to playing a full 2020-2021 season and could even push the start until November or December to accommodate the end of its current season, which resumes Aug. 1. Play was put on hold four months ago due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The games are slated to resume in a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada without fans in attendance, after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension of a labor deal.

World TeamTennis to kick off season with safety measures in place

World TeamTennis (WTT) kicks off its three-week regular season on Sunday, as the world of professional tennis moves forward in the United States during the coronavirus outbreak. Back-to-back champion Springfield Lasers face the Orlando Storm to kick off opening day at the Greenbrier in West Virginia, with all matches taking place at the resort throughout the season, where mandatory testing and temperature checks, along with other safety precautions, are in place.

Flawless play propels Justin Thomas to lead at Muirfield

Justin Thomas shot a second consecutive six-under par to seize the lead from Collin Morikawa at the third round of the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Saturday. The world number five Thomas remained bogey-free, only the third player ever to do so through 54 holes at Muirfield Village Golf Club, ending the day with a two-stroke lead over Norwegian Viktor Hovland heading into the final round of the tournament.

Canada's oil-producing Alberta looks to NHL to boost hard-hit economy

Canada's oil-producing province of Alberta, hard-hit by lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is counting on National Hockey League (NHL) games to provide a badly needed boost to morale and business. Edmonton, the provincial capital and home to the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, will be a hub city with Toronto when games resume starting on Aug. 1, the first since the league suspended the season in March. Each city will host 12 teams, sequestering players in so-called bubbles that encompass arenas, hotels and select restaurants.

NHL clubs ordered not to release COVID-19 or injury info

The NHL announced on Saturday that teams will not be allowed to release information on coronavirus tests or injuries in the upcoming restarted season. The league cited medical privacy reasons as the biggest component for the ruling. The NHL Players Association also had a hand in the decision.

Lightning to be cautious with Stamkos after latest injury

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not be ready for the start of training camp as he deals with a lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday. The Lightning will begin training camp on Monday without the 30-year-old star forward, who had recovered from core muscle surgery in March before being injured again in voluntary workouts.

Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play

Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24. If so, his first appearance will come more than two years after he last appeared in a major league game.

Report: Bengals WR Green to play on the franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. "They don't sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that their best pass catcher will be locked up long term," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They expect he'll play this year on the tag, sort of a feeling-out period for both parties.

LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James explained why he passed when he spoke with reporters on a video conference call Saturday.

