Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona not giving up on La Liga title race: Arturo Vidal

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has said that the side is not giving up on the La Liga title race.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 12-07-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 11:25 IST
Barcelona not giving up on La Liga title race: Arturo Vidal
Barcelona's Arturo Vidal. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has said that the side is not giving up on the La Liga title race. His remark came as Barcelona defeated Real Valladolid 1-0 on Saturday (local time) after Vidal scored the only goal of the match.

With this 1-0 win over Valladolid, Barcelona has reached 79 points in the La Liga standings and is now just one point away from table-toppers Real Madrid. "We know it depends. We just have to win all the games that we have remaining. It doesn't depend on us. We just have to do what we have to do and see what the other teams around us do," Goal.com quoted Vidal as saying.

In the match against Valladolid, Vidal had registered the goal in the 15th minute after Lionel Messi provided him with the assist. "We had our chances and didn't take them and we knew they'd have theirs. We have to improve going forward and take our chances. The important thing is we've done what we came here to do and we've got three points," Vidal said.

In the match against Valladolid, Lionel Messi also became the first player in the history of La Liga to record 20 goals and 20 assists in a single season. Barcelona will next face Osasuna in the La Liga on Thursday, July 17. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama is welcome to visit Taiwan, says Foreign Ministry

Taiwan would welcome a visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, its foreign ministry has said, adding that any invitation would be handled under relevant rules if a request to visit is received, reported Radio Free Asia, a U...

Thailand plans Nov human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said on Sunday, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year. Fol...

No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwan wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony on Saturday night as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social dis...

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020