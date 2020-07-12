Left Menu
Development News Edition

England should drop Denly, feels Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the out of form Joe Denly should be the one making way for skipper Joe Root in the second Test against the West Indies instead of young Zak Crawley.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:52 IST
England should drop Denly, feels Vaughan
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels the out of form Joe Denly should be the one making way for skipper Joe Root in the second Test against the West Indies instead of young Zak Crawley. In the second Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday in Manchester, either Denly or Crawley is expected to be replaced by Root, who missed the series-opener to be with his wife for the delivery of their second child.

"England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," Vaughan told 'BBC Sport'. "Joe Denly played the way he has played in all of his 15 Tests. It's been the same story. He did the hard yards then made a mistake," Vaughan added.

Denly, who plays at No 3, struggled with the bat in the opener, scoring 18 and 29 in the first and second innings respectively. The 34-year-old has failed to breach the 40-run mark in eight innings. Denly, who made his debut last year, averages 29.53 in 15 Tests and has failed to capitalise on good starts. His highest score of 94 came against Australia in 2019.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Crawley scored his second half-century in five Tests with a superb 76-run knock in the second innings at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. "It's not even a conversation. You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds," said Vaughan, who led England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

"He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough," he added. Asked to speculate on the player who would make way for Root at the Old Trafford, Crawley said it is a "tough scenario".

"That's not my place to say. My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance," Crawley said. "It is for the powers that be to decide. Joe has done extremely well over the past year and it's a tough scenario," he added.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-China ties freeze with debate over Huawei, Hong Kong

Only five years ago, then-British Prime Minister David Cameron was celebrating a golden era in UK-China relations, bonding with President Xi Jinping over a pint of beer at the pub and signing off on trade deals worth billions. Those friendl...

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death tol...

UP: SIT probing police's 'connivance' with Vikas Dubey to visit Bikru village

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is heading the special investigation team probing the local polices alleged connivance with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, will on Sunday visit Bikru village near Kanpur where 8 p...

Alembic Pharma expects domestic biz to grow in double digits in the current fiscal

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is looking at enhancing profitability of its domestic business and expects it to grow in double digits in the current financial year with focus on high-margin products, according to the companys annual report for 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020