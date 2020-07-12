MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match after positive test

Left Menu
Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus.

PTI | Lakebuenavista | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:43 IST
Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test. Players and staff are tested the day before each game during the MLS is Back tournament. Because of the positive and inconclusive tests, the league's protocol for the tournament called for both teams to undergo another set of testing on Sunday.

Both teams had already announced their starting lineups for the match when it was called off shortly before its scheduled kickoff. The league did not announce when the match would be rescheduled.

The postponement is the latest hiccup for the tournament, which has already had two teams drop out because of a spate of COVID-19 cases. FC Dallas and Nashville were both withdrawn earlier this week, reducing the tournament to 24 teams. FC Dallas had 10 players and one coach test positive for the virus. Nashville had nine players test positive..

