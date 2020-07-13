Left Menu
Report: Lakers PG Rondo sustains hand injury

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, in just the team's second day of practice since arriving in central Florida, sustained a "significant" hand injury Sunday night, ESPN reported. The story did not indicate which hand Rondo injured. Entering his second season with the Lakers, Rondo is expected to take on added importance when the NBA season resumes as point guard Avery Bradley opted out of the remainder of the season.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 09:58 IST
Report: Lakers PG Rondo sustains hand injury
Rajon Rondo (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rondo, 34, underwent a medical evaluation on his hand and thumb later in the evening and the significance of the injury should be known Monday morning, the report indicated. The story did not indicate which hand Rondo injured.

Entering his second season with the Lakers, Rondo is expected to take on added importance when the NBA season resumes as point guard Avery Bradley opted out of the remainder of the season. The Lakers did sign JR Smith on July 1 to take Bradley's place on the roster. In 48 games this season, Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with three starts. He played in only 46 games with the Lakers in 2018-19, missing more than two months combined between November and January, first because of a broken bone in his right hand then because of a torn ligament on his right ring finger. Both injuries required surgery.

In 14 NBA seasons, Rondo is averaging 10.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds for his career. The Lakers are among 22 teams participating in the resumption of the NBA season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. They will face the LA Clippers on July 30, the first day of the resumed season following a four-plus-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lakers PG Rondo breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice Sunday night and will undergo surgery and be out 6-8 weeks, the team told reporters. The injury happened in just the teams second day of practice since arr...
