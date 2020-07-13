Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several soldiers killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes -ministries

The two former Soviet republics have long been in conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, although the latest clashes occurred some 300 km (190 miles) from the mountainous enclave. The Azeri defence ministry said four of its soldiers were killed and five wounded while Armenia's ministry said that two of its soldiers were wounded.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:14 IST
Several soldiers killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes -ministries
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Several Azeri and Armenian soldiers have been killed and wounded in border clashes, defense ministries of both countries said on Monday, with each accusing the other of encroaching on their territory. The two former Soviet republics have long been in conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, although the latest clashes occurred some 300 km (190 miles) from the mountainous enclave.

The Azeri defense ministry said four of its soldiers were killed and five wounded while Armenia's ministry said that two of its soldiers were wounded. The two sides traded accusations of ceasefire violations and firing artillery. Exchanges of fire began on Sunday and continued into Monday in the rugged South Caucasus region.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a highland enclave within Azerbaijan, is run by ethnic Armenians who declared independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991. Though a ceasefire was agreed in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier.

The frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has concerned the international community in part because of its threat to stability in a region that serves as a corridor for pipelines taking oil and gas to world markets.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Season two felt like putting on comfortable pair of shoes: ‘Hanna’ star Esme Creed-Miles

Actor Esme Creed-Miles says it was her joy and privilege to return to the second season of Hanna, in which she plays the titular teenage assassin. In the first installment of the Amazon Prime Original series, based on Joe Wright-directed 20...

Fourth Lt General-level meeting between Indian and Chinese military scheduled for Tuesday: government sources.

Fourth Lt General-level meeting between Indian and Chinese military scheduled for Tuesday government sources....

A deputy magistrate in West Bengal dies of COVID-19; first senior government officer to succumb to disease in state: Health department.

A deputy magistrate in West Bengal dies of COVID-19 first senior government officer to succumb to disease in state Health department....

Ammunition seized from Maoist dump in C'garh

Security forces have recovered a cache of ammunition, detonators and wireless sets from a Maoist dump in the forests of Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district, police said on Monday. The seized items included a diary of Dipak Teltumbade, a Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020