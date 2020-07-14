Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:03 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) He missed out on a well-deserving century during the opening Test against England but West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is more disappointed about not being able to stay till the target was achieved. SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) He missed out on a well-deserving century during the opening Test against England but West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is more disappointed about not being able to stay till the target was achieved. SPO-CRI-MORGAN I thought for a split second we were dead and buried: Morgan on WC final New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) On the first anniversary of England's maiden ODI World Cup triumph, skipper Eoin Morgan recalled a fleeting moment when he felt that his team was "dead and buried" against New Zealand on that evening at the Lord's. SPO-CRI-FINCH-LD STUDENT Finch Gesture: How Australian skipper helped a student in "remote learning" Melbourne, Jul 14 (PTI) Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch helped a second grade student beat the lockdown blues by assigning the kid a cricket project through his school teacher, adding some joy to his daily routine.

SPO-CRI-PCA-IRISH Tony Irish steps down as PCA chief executive London, Jul 14 (PTI) Tony Irish has resigned from his position as chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), the England and Wales players' body, due to personal reasons. SPO-CRI-SILVERWOOD England coach Silverwood backs under-fire Buttler Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) England head coach Chris Silverwood has thrown his weight behind struggling Jos Buttler, saying he looked good with the bat in the first Test and will be given "the best chance to succeed" in the remainder of the series. SPO-HOCK-SUMIT Indian mid-fielder Sumit happy to start outdoor training before Nat'l Camp New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team mid-fielder Sumit is happy to have started outdoor skills training in his hometown Sonipat and is confident of being in top physical condition as and when the national camp resumes.

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges medical facilities to act quickly on COVID-19 cases

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reassured South Africans that health care professionals are doing all they can to save lives as COVID-19 infections rise.Mkhize visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Tuesda...

Unacademy picks up 51% stake in Mastree for USD 5 mn

Edutech platform Unacademy on Tuesday said it has picked up 51 per cent stake in K-12 learning platform Mastree for USD 5 million about Rs 38.4 crore. Earlier this month, Unacademy had announced the acquisition of Chandigarh-based postgradu...

Walmart-led group to pump over Rs 9,000cr in Flipkart

US retail giant Walmart will lead a USD 1.2 billion about Rs 9,045 crore investment in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to give it extra firepower to compete with Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambanis JioMart. The fresh equity round value...

Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of spreading COVID-19 through virtual rally

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP of spreading virus while preparing for Assembly polls in the state through its virtual rally. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, The situation in Bihar is bad as the testing ra...
