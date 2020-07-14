The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) He missed out on a well-deserving century during the opening Test against England but West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is more disappointed about not being able to stay till the target was achieved. SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) He missed out on a well-deserving century during the opening Test against England but West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is more disappointed about not being able to stay till the target was achieved. SPO-CRI-MORGAN I thought for a split second we were dead and buried: Morgan on WC final New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) On the first anniversary of England's maiden ODI World Cup triumph, skipper Eoin Morgan recalled a fleeting moment when he felt that his team was "dead and buried" against New Zealand on that evening at the Lord's. SPO-CRI-FINCH-LD STUDENT Finch Gesture: How Australian skipper helped a student in "remote learning" Melbourne, Jul 14 (PTI) Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch helped a second grade student beat the lockdown blues by assigning the kid a cricket project through his school teacher, adding some joy to his daily routine.

SPO-CRI-PCA-IRISH Tony Irish steps down as PCA chief executive London, Jul 14 (PTI) Tony Irish has resigned from his position as chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), the England and Wales players' body, due to personal reasons. SPO-CRI-SILVERWOOD England coach Silverwood backs under-fire Buttler Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) England head coach Chris Silverwood has thrown his weight behind struggling Jos Buttler, saying he looked good with the bat in the first Test and will be given "the best chance to succeed" in the remainder of the series. SPO-HOCK-SUMIT Indian mid-fielder Sumit happy to start outdoor training before Nat'l Camp New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team mid-fielder Sumit is happy to have started outdoor skills training in his hometown Sonipat and is confident of being in top physical condition as and when the national camp resumes.