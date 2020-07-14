Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYKS and NSS volunteers do commendable job working during Covid 19: Kiren Rijiju

The Minister further stated that the participation of States in activities related to the Fit India Movement have been encouraging, with more than 2.5 lakh schools across India enrolling to become Fit India Schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:07 IST
NYKS and NSS volunteers do commendable job working during Covid 19: Kiren Rijiju
Discussing the points included in the concise agenda, representatives of a large number of States lauded the steps taken by the Ministry to promote grassroots-level sports as well as Olympic-level training in all the States. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju met Ministers as well as senior officials of the Youth Affairs and Sports Departments of 18 States and Union Territories through video conferencing today. The meeting was the first part of the two-day conference where all States and UTs will share the roadmap forward for resumption of sports post Covid19 as well as of engaging more volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) to promote various schemes at the State-level.

Addressing the meeting, Shri Rijiju said, "The NYKS and NSS volunteers have done a commendable job working alongside civil administration during Covid 19. There are currently 75 lakh volunteers and we have decided to take that number up to 1 crore in Unlock 2. Prime Minister has already announced Atmanirbhar Bharat. As the country opens up, our volunteers will create awareness among all sections of society such as farmers, small business owners and others, regarding the direct benefits that they can get through being self-reliant.

I call upon the States to promote volunteers and support them to work better. They will be working directly with the district administration with minimal intervention of the Centre."

Discussing the points included in the concise agenda, representatives of a large number of States lauded the steps taken by the Ministry to promote grassroots-level sports as well as Olympic-level training in all the States. The setting up of one Khelo India State Centre Excellence (KISCE) in each State and following the One State One Sport policy found favour with States, as Ministers and officials showed keen interest in adopting one sport in which the State has traditionally been strong. Shri Rijiju Said, "Our ministry will assist and fund the States in the endeavour to achieve excellence in one or two sport. The KISCEs will become the nodal centre for a particular sport where athletes can be groomed at world-class facilities for the Olympics. States can also choose to train athletes in other sports, including traditional sports, but the focus should be on one or two disciplines." The representatives of the States said that setting up of 1000 Khelo India Centers in all districts across the country will help to not just tap into local talent, but also create a culture of sport in the country. The several States shared their own success stories in promoting the grassroots-level sport.

The Minister further stated that the participation of States in activities related to the Fit India Movement have been encouraging, with more than 2.5 lakh schools across India enrolling to become Fit India Schools. The Minister added, "I request all State and UT Governments to take an active part in including all schools in their States and UTs to register as Fit India schools so that fitness becomes a way of life for youngsters."

After his interaction with representatives of the States, Shri Rijiju said, "It has been an enriching conference. The Ministers and officers have made some very valuable suggestions about sports and youth affairs related issues. They have also briefed me about their preparations for post-Covid - of ways to start sporting events and training for athletes. States are doing a very good job and the Ministry is closely coordinating with them. I am sure we will come out with a roadmap for the way forward, at the end of the conference."

On the first day, representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, participated. The other States/UTs will be in the conference on July 15, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Delhi police constable

The CBI has arrested a Delhi police constable while allegedly receiving a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said TuesdayConstable Vikram and a head constable posted at Subhash Place police station had pick...

Widow of Bangladeshi ship-breaking worker free to sue UK-based firm

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, July 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Bangladeshi woman whose husband died while dismantling an oil tanker at a ship-breaking yard in 2018 can file a negligence claim against a British company involved in the vessels...

More U.S. schools go online-only as coronavirus cases and deaths rise

With coronavirus infections and deaths rising in many parts of the country, U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks.Schools fro...

No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment: SC

No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment, the Supreme Court Tuesday said while asking the government to consider framing guideline on the issue of cost of treatment for COVID-19 infection. Though the apex c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020