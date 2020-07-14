Left Menu
SPO-ICC-RANKINGS West Indies skipper Jason Holder moves up to second spot in ICC rankings Dubai, Jul 14 (PTI) Jason Holder on Tuesday attained the highest rating points by any West Indies bowler in 20 years, reaching a career-best second place in the ICC Test Player Rankings after leading his team to a famous win over England at Southampton.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:03 IST
The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-RACISM-PANESAR Black community has to endure much more racism in UK than South Asian diaspora: Monty Panesar By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The South Asian diaspora in the UK often becomes the victim of "casual racism" but it can't be compared to what the Black community has to endure in everyday life, feels former England spinner of Indian origin Monty Panesar. SPO-SHOOT-ANISH Eyeing Olympic quota, Anish also has his academic plans sorted By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A teen sensation in every aspect, Anish Bhanwala is not content with only his awe-inspiring shooting resume, which features prominently his feat as India's youngest Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

SPO-CRI-CA-MENTAL HEALTH Cricket Australia to appoint 'mental health and wellbeing' expert Melbourne, Jul 14 (PTI) In a first, Cricket Australia (CA) is set to appoint a mental health professional after the high-pressure nature of the game forced three of its active players, including star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, into sabbaticals last year. SPO-HOCK-AHMAD-MINISTRY Ousted HI President Mushatq Ahmad says diktat to demit office smacked of bad intent; Ministry says acted as per rules New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Former Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaq Ahmad, who resigned after his election was declared violative of the national sports code by the sports ministry, on Tuesday said the "belated decision smells (of) bad intention" as other violators have not been penalised.

SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) He missed out on a well-deserving century during the opening Test against England but West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is more disappointed about not being able to stay till the target was achieved. SPO-CRI-MORGAN I thought for a split second we were dead and buried: Morgan on WC final New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) On the first anniversary of England's maiden ODI World Cup triumph, skipper Eoin Morgan recalled a fleeting moment when he felt that his team was "dead and buried" against New Zealand on that evening at the Lord's. SPO-CRI-FINCH-LD STUDENT Finch Gesture: How Australian skipper helped a student in "remote learning" Melbourne, Jul 14 (PTI) Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch helped a second grade student beat the lockdown blues by assigning the kid a cricket project through his school teacher, adding some joy to his daily routine.

SPO-CRI-PCA-IRISH Tony Irish steps down as PCA chief executive London, Jul 14 (PTI) Tony Irish has resigned from his position as chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), the England and Wales players' body, due to personal reasons. SPO-CRI-UMPIRE-NETWORK ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary solves 'network problems' in his village By Dharmendra Pant New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The cricketers around the world would anxiously wait for his signals but ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary had little inkling that a certain lack of "signal" would affect his work and daily routine.

SPO-GOLF-HERO Hero keeps place on European Tour with title partnership on UK swing New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) India's leading two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp will maintain its presence on the European Tour with the title partnership of the second event on the UK Swing. SPO-CRI-SILVERWOOD England coach Silverwood backs under-fire Buttler Southampton, Jul 14 (PTI) England head coach Chris Silverwood has thrown his weight behind struggling Jos Buttler, saying he looked good with the bat in the first Test and will be given "the best chance to succeed" in the remainder of the series. SPO-MINISTER-MEETING State sports ministers brief Rijiju on roadmap for post COVID-19 resumption New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Sports Ministers of 18 states and union territories on Tuesday briefed Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on their post COVID-19 resumption plans on the opening day of a two-day virtual meeting to chalk a way forward amid the pandemic.

SPO-GOLF-THOMAS-WOODS Justin Thomas ribs Woods, saying he is scared of others Columbus (Ohio), July 14 (PTI) Teasing Tiger Woods, his close friend Justin Thomas told the golfing great that he was scared of others as he delayed his return to action though the Tour re-started five weeks back. SPO-HOCK-SUMIT Indian mid-fielder Sumit happy to start outdoor training before Nat'l Camp New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team mid-fielder Sumit is happy to have started outdoor skills training in his hometown Sonipat and is confident of being in top physical condition as and when the national camp resumes..

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

CSC launches 2,000 LPG supply centres in partnership with BPCL

State-run e-governance entity CSC e-Governance Services Ltd on Tuesday launched 2,000 cooking gas supply centres in rural India in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL. CSC has exclusively tied up with BPCL for this service whe...

After rescuing dog from roof, MP man killed in shed collapse

A man who climbed up theshed of a factory in Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh a few daysago to rescue a dog there and suffered severe injuries after apart of the structure collapsed died in a hospital on Tuesday,an official saidOn Saturday, Satn...

Private bus operators in Mumbai ask for govt aid to cover losses due to COVID-19

The private bus operators association, Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana, on Tuesday urged the state and Central governments for financial aid to make up for the losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. K V Shetty, the trustee of the Mumbai ...

Pilot playing into the hands of BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused rebel leader Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP. Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state Cabinet, Gehlot alleged tha...
