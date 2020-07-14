Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. FIFA welcomes CAS decision to uphold life ban on former Afghan soccer president

FIFA has welcomed a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejecting an appeal against the life ban imposed on the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF). Keramuudin Karim was banned from soccer for life last June and fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.07 million) after FIFA's ethics committee found him guilty of abusing his position and sexually abusing female players between 2013-18. NFL's Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo

The U.S. National Football League's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo, which it has used since 1933 but which has long been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. Team owner Dan Snyder, who bought the franchise in 1999, had previously said he would never change the name but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland, urged the NFL club to rebrand. Saudi Arabia permanently cancels licence of Qatar's beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Competition (GAC) said on Tuesday it had permanently cancelled the licence of Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which has been barred from broadcasting in the kingdom since mid-2017 due to a dispute with Qatar. GAC said in a statement on its website and carried by state television that it was also fining beIN Sports 10 million riyals ($2.7 million) for alleged "monopolistic practices". NBA: Rockets guard Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Orlando trip

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure to Orlando where the NBA plans to restart its season. Westbrook, the 2017 Most Valuable Player and nine-time All-Star, said he was in quarantine and would only rejoin the squad when he was cleared. Cycling: Briton Varnish loses employment tribunal appeal

Former British cyclist Jess Varnish's employment tribunal appeal against the sport's national governing body has been dismissed, it was announced on Tuesday. Former European team sprint champion Varnish was dropped from the national squad before the 2016 Rio Olympics, after which she claimed she should have been considered an employee of British Cycling or the funding agency UK Sport. Pools shut? No worries. Argentinian paralympic swimmer builds DIY pool with plastic bag

Sebastián Galleguillo, 18, an Argentine paralympic swimmer, has found an unusual way to train during an almost four-month lockdown in and around capital Buenos Aires due to the coronavirus pandemic that saw his local pool close its doors. With the help of his bricklayer dad, Galleguillo has made a makeshift "pool" in his back yard located in a poor neighborhood of the city, using plastic sheets, logs, an old tank and two metal drums, and filling it with 400 liters of water. Olympics: Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief

The rearranged Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a pared-down version of recent editions of the four-yearly Games, Japanese Olympic Committee chairman Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Tuesday. Japan and the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Games until 2021 in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. PGA Tour's International Tours to launch new series in August

The PGA Tour's International Tours on Tuesday announced a new U.S.-based, eight-tournament series that will start next month in Georgia amid the COVID-19 outbreak with sponsor exemptions into the top circuit on the line. The first seven events of the series, designed for golfers who compete on developmental tours, will be 54-hole stroke-play tournaments played in the Southeastern United States. No roars as Tiger makes return to sounds of silence

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio this week and no golfer will feel the impact of the strange new spectatorless world created by COVID-19 than the 15-time major winner. For his whole career Woods, one of sport's most recognisable personalities, has been the focus of the golfing world. He is followed by massive galleries and battalions of reporters, photographers and television cameras wherever he plays. Reports: NFL, NFLPA still debating COVID-19 protocols

The NFL and the NFL Players Association held a bargaining session by phone Monday but failed to reach any agreements regarding the upcoming season, multiple media outlets reported. According to NFL.com, the Monday meeting centered around economic issues with the league's finances likely to take a hit this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even if fans are allowed to return to stadiums this fall, the venues likely will be limited to partial capacity.