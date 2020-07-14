Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll rises in Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes

The international community worries about clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in part because of the threat to instability in the South Caucasus, a region that serves as a corridor for pipelines taking oil and gas to world markets. Azerbaijan and Armenia both said exchanges of fire that began on Sunday had continued into Tuesday, and each accused the other of ceasefire violations and shelling.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:54 IST
Death toll rises in Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Seven Azeri soldiers and a civilian and four Armenian servicemen were killed on Tuesday in the third day of border clashes between countries that fought a war in the 1990s over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region. The international community worries about clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in part because of the threat to instability in the South Caucasus, a region that serves as a corridor for pipelines taking oil and gas to world markets.

Azerbaijan and Armenia both said exchanges of fire that began on Sunday had continued into Tuesday, and each accused the other of ceasefire violations and shelling. An army major-general and a colonel were among seven Azeri servicemen killed, Azeri deputy defence minister Kerem Veliyev said, adding: "Devastating blows were inflicted on the enemy."

Armenia's Defence Ministry said four of its servicemen, including a major and a captain, had been killed in skirmishes. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said the city of Berd had been shelled near the border but Armenian forces had "destroyed the Azeri bases" that fired on it. Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics, have long been in conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh. But the latest clashes occurred around the Tavush region in northeast Armenia, some 300 km (190 miles) from the enclave.

Russia urged the two sides to cease fire and show restraint, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow was ready to act as a mediator. NATO called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to take all necessary measures to prevent further escalation, according to James Appathurai, the U.S.-led alliance's special representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would stand against any attack on Azerbaijan, with which it has strong historical and cultural ties and is involved in joint energy projects. "It is our binding duty to mobilise all our political, diplomatic, social relations in our region and our world in this direction," he told a news conference.

Ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence in the enclave during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Though a ceasefire was agreed in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stop all aid to Nepal, snap ties with it: Ayodhya seers enraged over Oli’s claim

Enraged over Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis claim that real Ayodhya was in his country, several Hindu seers here on Tuesday said India must stop all financial aids to Nepal and snap all diplomatic ties with it. The seers also said Ind...

Biden clean-energy plan would spend $2 trillion to boost U.S. economy

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday will lay out an ambitious climate plan that would seek to spend 2 trillion in his first term as president investing in clean-energy infrastructure while vowing to cut carbon emissions f...

France scales down Bastille Day parade in concession to virus

France held a scaled-down Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday, with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Pariss Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the COVID-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.Instead, President Emmanuel Ma...

Minimize time taken in admission of COVID patients; give priority to high-risk groups: Delhi govt advisory to hospitals

Aiming to reduce the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday asked healthcare facilities to minimize time taken in admission of COVID-19 patients and to allocate a health care worker each for critical ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020