Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kings F Barnes 'doing well' after positive COVID-19 test

Hield and Parker have already cleared NBA protocol and joined the team at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Another Sacramento player, Richaun Holmes, was placed under quarantine after breaking the Orlando bubble rules to pick up a food delivery.

Reuters | California | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 01:34 IST
Kings F Barnes 'doing well' after positive COVID-19 test
Image Credit: Flickr

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes said he is "doing well" after testing positive for the coronavirus. Barnes, 28, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he tested positive before the team left for Florida last week.

"I've been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well," he wrote. "I'm quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I'm cleared for action. I hope to join my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so! Stay safe out there." Barnes averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 64 games (all starts) before the NBA season was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A first-round pick (seventh overall) by Golden State in 2012, Barnes has averaged 13.7 points in 604 games (543 starts) with the Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Kings. Barnes is one of four members of the Kings' traveling party who tested positive before the trip, along with Buddy Hield, Alex Len and Jabari Parker. Hield and Parker have already cleared NBA protocol and joined the team at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Another Sacramento player, Richaun Holmes, was placed under quarantine after breaking the Orlando bubble rules to pick up a food delivery.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia seeks prison terms for 3 youth group members

Russian authorities on Tuesday demanded prison terms for three members of a youth group charged with creating an extremist organization, in a case that elicited public outrage and has been seen as politically motivated. A prosecutor has ask...

Philly officials: No fans at Phillies, Eagles home games

The Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles will play in empty stadiums at home this season. The city of Philadelphia on Tuesday canceled all large public events through February 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The Eagles are still goin...

Merck CEO says raising COVID-19 vaccine hopes 'a grave disservice' -report

COVID-19 vaccines under development are not guaranteed to work and people who say to expect a vaccine before year-end are doing a grave disservice to the public, Merck Co Incs chief said, according to a Harvard Business Review report.The p...

Report: Deal unlikely for Titans RB Henry at deadline

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will not receive a long-term extension before Wednesdays deadline for franchise players, ESPN reported. Henry received the Titans franchise designation in March and is owed 10.27 million for the 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020