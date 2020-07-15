Left Menu
Report: Deal unlikely for Titans RB Henry at deadline

Henry signed the franchise tender in April. He can become a free agent next offseason, but the Titans can again use the prohibitive franchise designation to prevent Henry from reaching the open market.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 02:01 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will not receive a long-term extension before Wednesday's deadline for franchise players, ESPN reported. Henry received the Titans' franchise designation in March and is owed $10.27 million for the 2020 season. Henry signed the franchise tender in April.

He can become a free agent next offseason, but the Titans can again use the prohibitive franchise designation to prevent Henry from reaching the open market. Not including 446 rushing yards in the playoffs, Henry rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards last season with 16 touchdowns.

If Henry, 26, becomes a free agent, he could find himself in a loaded market for running backs. Among those eligible to become free agents in March 2021 are Alvin Kamara (Saints), Dalvin Cook (Vikings), James Conner (Steelers), Joe Mixon (Bengals), Leonard Fournette (Jaguars) and Kenyan Drake (Cardinals). The July 15 deadline for franchise players to receive a long-term extension also applies to multiple other players, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly reached agreement on a four-year contract worth up to $85 million with Chris Jones, making the defensive tackle the only player thus far who received the franchise tag in 2020 to agree to a long-term deal. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who vowed not to return to the team this spring, remains the subject of trade discussions, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Jaguars have insisted on a top return -- multiple draft picks -- for the 25-year-old pass rusher who would make $17.8 million under the franchise tag for 2020.

Ngakoue has not signed the one-year tender and cannot be fined or disciplined for failure to report to training camp later this month.

