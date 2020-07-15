Nets add F Thomas, club's final substitute player

The Brooklyn Nets, whose roster has been ravaged by injuries and players opting out the NBA's restart in central Florida, on Tuesday announced they have signed forward Lance Thomas for the remainder of the season. Thomas, 32, last played in the NBA in April 2019 with the New York Knicks. In eight NBA seasons with New Orleans, Oklahoma City and the Knicks, Thomas has averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over 18.4 minutes per game in 392 games (124 starts).

He played collegiately at Duke and was undrafted. He made his NBA debut in 2011. Thomas is the fourth and final substitute player the Nets can sign for the resumption of this season, joining guard Jamal Crawford and forwards Michael Beasley and Donta Hall.

Already without injured All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant -- who has stated he will not return this season as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles suffered more than a year ago -- Brooklyn has seen guard Spencer Dinwiddie and big men DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Taurean Prince all opt out of playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Dinwiddie, Prince and Jordan have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nets sit seventh in the Eastern Conference at 30-34. Their first game is against the Orlando Magic, currently a half-game back in eighth in the East, on July 31. The Nets will play seven more games while trying to avoid a play-in for a playoff spot.