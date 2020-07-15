Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets add F Thomas, club's final substitute player

Thomas is the fourth and final substitute player the Nets can sign for the resumption of this season, joining guard Jamal Crawford and forwards Michael Beasley and Donta Hall. Already without injured All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant -- who has stated he will not return this season as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles suffered more than a year ago -- Brooklyn has seen guard Spencer Dinwiddie and big men DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Taurean Prince all opt out of playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 02:14 IST
Nets add F Thomas, club's final substitute player
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Brooklyn Nets, whose roster has been ravaged by injuries and players opting out the NBA's restart in central Florida, on Tuesday announced they have signed forward Lance Thomas for the remainder of the season. Thomas, 32, last played in the NBA in April 2019 with the New York Knicks. In eight NBA seasons with New Orleans, Oklahoma City and the Knicks, Thomas has averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over 18.4 minutes per game in 392 games (124 starts).

He played collegiately at Duke and was undrafted. He made his NBA debut in 2011. Thomas is the fourth and final substitute player the Nets can sign for the resumption of this season, joining guard Jamal Crawford and forwards Michael Beasley and Donta Hall.

Already without injured All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant -- who has stated he will not return this season as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles suffered more than a year ago -- Brooklyn has seen guard Spencer Dinwiddie and big men DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Taurean Prince all opt out of playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Dinwiddie, Prince and Jordan have all tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nets sit seventh in the Eastern Conference at 30-34. Their first game is against the Orlando Magic, currently a half-game back in eighth in the East, on July 31. The Nets will play seven more games while trying to avoid a play-in for a playoff spot.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK plans recommending masks in all public places, the Telegraph reports

The United Kingdom could soon recommend face coverings in all public places including offices and other workplaces, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday, a day after the government said masks will be made mandatory in shops from July 24.Offici...

Global methane emissions rising due to oil and gas, agriculture -studies

U.S. oil and gas drilling along with agricultural production worldwide are driving up global emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, two new studies show.That marks a shift from the 2000s, when methane output from human activity came...

Airbnb bookings pick up, crosses 1 million mark on a single day

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on July 8, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A major part of the bookings are for ...

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2’s release time, get other latest updates

Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man Season 2 is highly anticipated superhit web TV series. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their patience in speculating what they can see next.The production work f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020