Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Benfica keep slim title hopes alive with 2-0 win over Guimaraes

Benfica kept their slim hopes of winning the Portuguese title alive as a first-half goal from midfielder Chiquinho and a late second from substitute Haris Seferovic gave them a hard-fought 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 04:09 IST
Soccer-Benfica keep slim title hopes alive with 2-0 win over Guimaraes

Benfica kept their slim hopes of winning the Portuguese title alive as a first-half goal from midfielder Chiquinho and a late second from substitute Haris Seferovic gave them a hard-fought 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes on Tuesday. The victory leaves Benfica on 71 points after 32 games, five behind leaders Porto. Having beaten Benfica twice this season, Porto will secure their 29th league title if they can manage at least a draw with Sporting on Wednesday.

The visitors started well with Marcus Edwards thumping an early shot off the underside of the crossbar and Bruno Duarte having a great chance cleared off the line. Benfica took the lead in the 37th minute when Franco Cervi won a battle for possession to send the ball out to Nuno Tavares on the left, and his cross eventually found Chiquinho who thumped the ball home for his second goal of the season.

Guimaraes substitute Joao Pedro thought he had handed the title to Porto when he rifled the ball home from close range after a set piece in the 85th minute, but the flag went up for offside and the goal was ruled out. Seferovic, who had almost added a second with a spectacular chip that was tipped over the bar by keeper Douglas Jesus, made no mistake with a first-time effort to make it 2-0 in the 87th minute to keep the title race alive.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump downplays police violence against Black people, says 'more white people' killed

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised U.S. police departments and downplayed police violence against Black people, saying more white people are killed by police officers. During a CBS News interview, the Republican president was asked w...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets set to shake off coronavirus spread, U.S.-China tensions

Asian markets appeared set to shake off heightened tensions between the United States and China and the spread of coronavirus, with stock futures pointing to early gains on Wednesday.Australian SPASX 200 futures rose 0.47 in early trading, ...

Tokyo to lift coronavirus alert to highest level - Asahi

Tokyo will lift its alert level for coronavirus infections to the highest of four levels on Wednesday, the Asahi newspaper reported, after a recent spike in cases to record levels in the Japanese capital. Daily coronavirus cases exceeded 20...

Caps' Eller will leave bubble for birth of child

Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller says he will leave the Toronto bubble after the season restarts to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Ellers wife, Julie, is due Aug. 8, the date of the Capitals third round-robin ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020