Manchester City 'incredibly solid with and without' me: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stressed that the club's success does not fully rely on him as he insisted that the club is "incredibly solid with and without" him. "This club is incredibly solid with and without Pep. This club had success before my arrival here with [Roberto] Mancni and [Manuel] Pellegrini - they won a lot of titles and played really good football," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"So whenever I leave - and I don't know - the structure of the club is going to grow and be solid and this is the most important thing. They have incredible players. We have it and want to keep it and reinforce as much as we can," he added. Manchester City has been England's dominant club over the past 10 years, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups. In the ongoing Premier League season, the club holds the second spot with 72 points.

Guardiola's men are currently preparing for a clash against Bournemouth, slated to be played on Wednesday. (ANI)