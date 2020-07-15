Manchester City 'incredibly solid with and without' me: Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stressed that the club's success does not fully rely on him as he insisted that the club is "incredibly solid with and without" him.ANI | Manchester | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:06 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stressed that the club's success does not fully rely on him as he insisted that the club is "incredibly solid with and without" him. "This club is incredibly solid with and without Pep. This club had success before my arrival here with [Roberto] Mancni and [Manuel] Pellegrini - they won a lot of titles and played really good football," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.
"So whenever I leave - and I don't know - the structure of the club is going to grow and be solid and this is the most important thing. They have incredible players. We have it and want to keep it and reinforce as much as we can," he added. Manchester City has been England's dominant club over the past 10 years, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups. In the ongoing Premier League season, the club holds the second spot with 72 points.
Guardiola's men are currently preparing for a clash against Bournemouth, slated to be played on Wednesday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pep Guardiola
- Manchester City
- Premier League
- Bournemouth
- England
ALSO READ
Pablo Moreno signs 4-year contract with Manchester City
Chasing Liverpool, Manchester City requires lot of hardwork: Frank Lampard
Leroy Sane will join Bayern Munich, confirms Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp's management style benefits the world, says Pep Guardiola
You need perfection to beat Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp after suffering massive defeat