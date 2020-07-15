Women's coach Maymol organises webinar to bring 'sense of positivity' amongst girls

Left Menu
Indian Women's Team head coach Maymol Rocky recently conducted a webinar session with support staff and her players to bring in a "sense of positivity" among everyone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:22 IST
India women's head coach Maymol Rocky (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Women's Team head coach Maymol Rocky recently conducted a webinar session with support staff and her players to bring in a "sense of positivity" among everyone. "Amidst the current pandemic, it was a breath of fresh air. The interaction brought in a sense of positivity amongst all. Although we are in constant touch through text messages and phone calls, seeing each other that too after so long was bound to have more impact on our team spirit," AIFF quoted Maymol as saying.

"As the coach of the team, it's my responsibility to monitor my girls regularly. It was the first time when every one of us was on the same platform after the confirmation of India hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 came. Everyone took an oath to make this opportunity count," she added. Maymol said that in the webinar session they discussed how should players take care of their diet and keep themselves fit staying indoors.

National team midfielder Ritu Rani felt that the webinar was the "best possible opportunity" to clear a few doubts "As we're confined within our home for so long our reflexes have not been at par. We try to stay active through basic workouts. I had a few doubts and hence chatted at length to learn from the coach and others," said Ritu. (ANI)

