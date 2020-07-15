Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling," Rashford told United's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/marcus-rashford-awarded-honorary-degree-by-manchester-university. "We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we're heading in the right direction and that means a lot." Rashford had helped to raise around 20 million pounds ($25.22 million) with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:31 IST
Soccer-Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate
Representative Image

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his campaign to help needy children, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Rashford earned widespread praise after England forward successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he had relied on such support as a boy.

The 22-year-old will join club greats Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton in receiving the honorary doctorate, the highest honor the university bestows. "It's a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling," Rashford told United's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/marcus-rashford-awarded-honorary-degree-by-manchester-university.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we're heading in the right direction and that means a lot." Rashford had helped to raise around 20 million pounds ($25.22 million) with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.7931 pounds)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pick 7.7 pc stake in Jio for Rs 33,737 crore

Google will pick up a 7.7 percent stake in Reliance Industries technology venture for Rs 33,737 crore, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have sign...

India-U.S. CEO Forum held on 14 July

The India-U.S. CEO Forum was held on 14th July 2020, through a telephonic conference. This is the fifth time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014 by the Governments of India and the USA. The Forum is an effe...

All Punjab ministers to undergo coronavirus test

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection. All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing coronavirus...

Skill India mission played major role in boosting spirit of entrepreneurship in last 5 yrs: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Skill India mission has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth in the last five years. Shah also said the Skill India mission has been empowering the yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020